The giant retailer is feeling the pressure as higher prices trim discretionary spending by struggling consumers
Americans’ buying power has been squeezed since the start of 2022 as companies steadily raised prices to restore their profit margins — deflated by higher costs for freight and labour — to prepandemic levels. Now Walmart appears to be saying enough is enough.
Consumer goods companies have been willing to hike prices on core products even if it meant selling fewer units, as long as the end result is more profit. But those price increases have been costing Walmart, too. That is because Walmart earns higher margins on discretionary spending — categories such as apparel and home goods — so for the company, household budgets being gobbled up by the basics is bad for business...
Walmart faces off with suppliers to temper inflation
