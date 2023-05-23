There are big gaps in our knowledge of social media’s effects at this critical point in development
History won’t be kind to the right-wing political spectacle unfolding in the UK
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
The US surgeon-general Vivek Murthy has issued a warning that social media could be harming children. His social media advisory is a welcome road map for what everyone — policymakers, tech companies, parents, children and researchers — should be doing to better understand the effect of platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat on the developing brains of adolescents.
There are yawning gaps in our knowledge of social media’s effects at this critical point in development. Many of Murthy’s recommendations centred on filling those gaps. And while he also offers advice for parents, educators and even children themselves, the most urgent recommendations in the report are ones that companies need to take the lead on...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
TikTok, Snapchat aren’t harming children, they should prove it
The US surgeon-general Vivek Murthy has issued a warning that social media could be harming children. His social media advisory is a welcome road map for what everyone — policymakers, tech companies, parents, children and researchers — should be doing to better understand the effect of platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat on the developing brains of adolescents.
There are yawning gaps in our knowledge of social media’s effects at this critical point in development. Many of Murthy’s recommendations centred on filling those gaps. And while he also offers advice for parents, educators and even children themselves, the most urgent recommendations in the report are ones that companies need to take the lead on...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.