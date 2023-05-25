News

The F-16 jets Kyiv wants are not likely to arrive soon

Countries pledging support will have to weigh the costs before making a final decision

25 May 2023 - 15:58 Natalia Drozdiak

Ukraine faces a long wait before it can deploy F-16s against Russia, as US and European allies begin to thrash out who might be able to supply the fighter jets.

The countries pledging support for Ukraine are prioritising pilot training and will have to weigh the costs and any possible security gaps before deciding whether to actually send the aircraft...

