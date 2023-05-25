The Move Forward Party, leading a progressive coalition, aims to reform Thailand’s next government following a historic victory with high voter turnout
History won’t be kind to the right-wing political spectacle unfolding in the UK
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Thailand’s pro-democracy parties won a majority of the seats in the May 14 general election, according to official results published by the nation’s poll agency on Thursday.
The progressive Move Forward Party won 151 seats to emerge as the single-largest party in the 500-member House of Representatives, followed by the Pheu Thai at 141 seats, the Election Commission said in a statement. The official results confirm the preliminary tally released on the night of the election. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Pro-democracy parties clinch majority in Thai general election
The Move Forward Party, leading a progressive coalition, aims to reform Thailand’s next government following a historic victory with high voter turnout
Thailand’s pro-democracy parties won a majority of the seats in the May 14 general election, according to official results published by the nation’s poll agency on Thursday.
The progressive Move Forward Party won 151 seats to emerge as the single-largest party in the 500-member House of Representatives, followed by the Pheu Thai at 141 seats, the Election Commission said in a statement. The official results confirm the preliminary tally released on the night of the election. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.