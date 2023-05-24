Nvidia sparks $263bn AI rally after revenue forecast

Tech company expects about $11bn of sales in the three months to end-July, far exceeding predictions
Despite political pledges, the staggering migration to the UK underscores a dichotomy: the indispensable foreign labour force for economic growth vs public anxiety over resources
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Nvidia’s forecast for surging revenue surprised even the most bullish analysts on Wall Street, propelling the chipmaker to the cusp of a $1-trillion market capitalisation and igniting a global jump in stocks linked to artificial intelligence.
The Santa Clara, California-based company gained as much as 25% in US premarket trading, on course for a record high, after saying it expects about $11bn of sales in the three months to end-July.
Nvidia, the biggest maker of the advanced chips required to train a new generation of AI services, added to expectations for a burgeoning technology. Rival chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) jumped 9%, while suppliers from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to Advantest also climbed.
Along with memory chipmaker SK Hynix and Europe’s ASML Holding, ASMI International, BE Semiconductor Industries VAT Group, and Soitec, they collectively added more than $260bn of value in a market otherwise preoccupied with concerns about the US debt limit and China’s economic slowdown.
“We believe this is just the beginning of a paradigm-altering generative AI wave,” Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis wrote in a note. “So far, it seems that Nvidia is the one capturing nearly all the economics.”
Investors have doubled down this year on wagers that the viral success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and other bots will usher in a new era of spending on the technology that underpins AI. Nvidia’s chips excel at parallel processing, making them well suited for training software by bombarding it with data.
The market exuberance drove home growing anticipation around the advent of next-generation AI, which executives around the world have variously likened to the emergence of the internet and the mobile phone. ChatGPT’s viral debut in November touched off a global race to develop similar services that can generate content — everything from poems to algorithms and pictures — with a few user prompts.
While the jury is out on which AI service will eventually end up on top, many investors are betting that a splurge on research will drive the companies that provide components essential to AI development and hosting.
TSMC, which manufactures Nvidia’s chips, rose as much as 3.8% in Taipei. Equipment supplier Advantest surged as much as 20% to an all-time high in Tokyo, while Hynix advanced up to 6.8% in Seoul.
In Europe, semiconductor equipment maker ASML jumped 5%, while BE Semiconductor Industries gained 7.7%.
Under CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang, Nvidia has positioned itself as the top provider of components for training AI software. That’s helped it weather a broader slowdown in technology spending.
Investors were looking to the company for evidence that the surge in interest in AI this year is resulting in higher sales of chips that provide the computing power. The semiconductor maker delivered that with a revenue forecast for the current quarter that dwarfed the average analyst estimate.
“The transformational surge in AI spending is paying off much earlier than expected,” Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore wrote in a note. “We simply have no historical precedent for the magnitude of this step function.”
Nvidia’s Huang argued that the use of the technology is only in its infancy and more tailored products for specific industries are needed. He’s built online services and software tools to help encourage the broader adoption of AI besides his big customers — cloud providers such as Microsoft and Amazon’s AWS.
Orders for Nvidia’s A100 and H100 AI chips are “truly spectacular”, said Amir Anvarzadeh, a strategist at Asymmetric Advisors in Singapore. “More importantly for Asian equity investors, they point out that all the orders are being passed on to TSMC”, which has “more than adequate” capacity to fill the orders.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Nvidia sparks $263bn AI rally after revenue forecast
Tech company expects about $11bn of sales in the three months to end-July, far exceeding predictions
Nvidia’s forecast for surging revenue surprised even the most bullish analysts on Wall Street, propelling the chipmaker to the cusp of a $1-trillion market capitalisation and igniting a global jump in stocks linked to artificial intelligence.
The Santa Clara, California-based company gained as much as 25% in US premarket trading, on course for a record high, after saying it expects about $11bn of sales in the three months to end-July.
Nvidia, the biggest maker of the advanced chips required to train a new generation of AI services, added to expectations for a burgeoning technology. Rival chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) jumped 9%, while suppliers from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to Advantest also climbed.
Along with memory chipmaker SK Hynix and Europe’s ASML Holding, ASMI International, BE Semiconductor Industries VAT Group, and Soitec, they collectively added more than $260bn of value in a market otherwise preoccupied with concerns about the US debt limit and China’s economic slowdown.
“We believe this is just the beginning of a paradigm-altering generative AI wave,” Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis wrote in a note. “So far, it seems that Nvidia is the one capturing nearly all the economics.”
Investors have doubled down this year on wagers that the viral success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and other bots will usher in a new era of spending on the technology that underpins AI. Nvidia’s chips excel at parallel processing, making them well suited for training software by bombarding it with data.
The market exuberance drove home growing anticipation around the advent of next-generation AI, which executives around the world have variously likened to the emergence of the internet and the mobile phone. ChatGPT’s viral debut in November touched off a global race to develop similar services that can generate content — everything from poems to algorithms and pictures — with a few user prompts.
While the jury is out on which AI service will eventually end up on top, many investors are betting that a splurge on research will drive the companies that provide components essential to AI development and hosting.
TSMC, which manufactures Nvidia’s chips, rose as much as 3.8% in Taipei. Equipment supplier Advantest surged as much as 20% to an all-time high in Tokyo, while Hynix advanced up to 6.8% in Seoul.
In Europe, semiconductor equipment maker ASML jumped 5%, while BE Semiconductor Industries gained 7.7%.
Under CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang, Nvidia has positioned itself as the top provider of components for training AI software. That’s helped it weather a broader slowdown in technology spending.
Investors were looking to the company for evidence that the surge in interest in AI this year is resulting in higher sales of chips that provide the computing power. The semiconductor maker delivered that with a revenue forecast for the current quarter that dwarfed the average analyst estimate.
“The transformational surge in AI spending is paying off much earlier than expected,” Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore wrote in a note. “We simply have no historical precedent for the magnitude of this step function.”
Nvidia’s Huang argued that the use of the technology is only in its infancy and more tailored products for specific industries are needed. He’s built online services and software tools to help encourage the broader adoption of AI besides his big customers — cloud providers such as Microsoft and Amazon’s AWS.
Orders for Nvidia’s A100 and H100 AI chips are “truly spectacular”, said Amir Anvarzadeh, a strategist at Asymmetric Advisors in Singapore. “More importantly for Asian equity investors, they point out that all the orders are being passed on to TSMC”, which has “more than adequate” capacity to fill the orders.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Microsoft wins EU approval for its $69bn acquisition of Activision
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: The simulation economy gets real
White House summons Microsoft and Google CEOs to discuss AI risks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.