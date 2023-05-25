The giant retailer is feeling the pressure as higher prices trim discretionary spending by struggling consumers
Republican speaker Kevin McCarthy says issues remain in negotiations with the Biden administration on raising the federal debt limit as the clock ticks down to the point when the treasury runs out of cash.
“I thought we made some progress” in talks on Wednesday, McCarthy said on Thursday morning. “There are still outstanding issues. I’ve directed our team to work 24/7 to solve this problem...
McCarthy says issues remain in debt talks as US gets put on credit watch
‘I don’t think everybody is going to be happy at the end of the day’
