Nasdaq may be the coveted destination for tech companies looking to go public. But the exchange had to pull out all the stops to lure chip designer Arm, which is likely to be the largest initial public offering (IPO) of the year.
The proposed listing sparked a remarkable, behind-the-scenes scrum involving heads of state, exchange officials and the billionaire founder of SoftBank Group, and was furiously contested across three continents for months. Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman and her team ultimately triumphed with a proposal that included a stunning $50m joint marketing package and guidance on inclusion in the Nasdaq 100 index, according to people familiar with the matter. ..
How Nasdaq won the scrum for the year’s hottest listing
Arm’s proposed IPO sparked a remarkable tussle that drew in heads of state and SoftBank’s founder
