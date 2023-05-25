Vital container corridor, which transports goods from the likes of BMW and Ford, is running at just a quarter of capacity
Germany suffered its first recession since the start of pandemic, extinguishing hopes that Europe’s top economy could escape such a fate after the war in Ukraine sent energy prices soaring.
First-quarter output shrank 0.3% from the previous three months after a 0.5% drop between October and December, the statistics office said Thursday. Its initial estimate, last month, was for stagnation...
Germany enters first recession since pandemic amid Ukraine war
Germany’s economy contracts by 0.3% in the first quarter as rising energy costs and the Ukraine conflict cause reduced household spending and a downturn in several sectors
