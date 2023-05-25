Countries pledging support will have to weigh the costs before making a final decision
Despite political pledges, the staggering migration to the UK underscores a dichotomy: the indispensable foreign labour force for economic growth vs public anxiety over resources
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Starling Bank founder Anne Boden is stepping aside as CEO but will stay on the board of the lender she founded nine years ago.
The London-based bank said COO John Mountain will run the company on an interim basis after Boden leaves on June 30. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Founder of UK’s Starling Bank to step down
Anne Boden will remain on the board, but says exiting CEO role is in the lender’s best interests
Starling Bank founder Anne Boden is stepping aside as CEO but will stay on the board of the lender she founded nine years ago.
The London-based bank said COO John Mountain will run the company on an interim basis after Boden leaves on June 30. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.