Anne Boden will remain on the board,but says exiting CEO role is in the lender’s best interests
Despite political pledges, the staggering migration to the UK underscores a dichotomy: the indispensable foreign labour force for economic growth vs public anxiety over resources
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
PacWest Bancorp lost $1bn in one quarter, saw its stock drop 89% in two months, and has been selling assets to shore up confidence. Deutsche Bank just had its most profitable 12 months since 2007.
PacWest’s stock still trades at the higher premium of the two...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Europe’s banks say they are back, but nobody is buying the shares yet
Lenders are struggling to win back investors even as they reap the benefits of rising interest rates
PacWest Bancorp lost $1bn in one quarter, saw its stock drop 89% in two months, and has been selling assets to shore up confidence. Deutsche Bank just had its most profitable 12 months since 2007.
PacWest’s stock still trades at the higher premium of the two...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.