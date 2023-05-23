Vital container corridor, which transports goods from the likes of BMW and Ford, is running at just a quarter of capacity
The rail line linking Gauteng to Durban’s port has virtually ground to a halt over the past two weeks because of power-cable theft.
In the week ended May 21, the container corridor from the Port of Durban to the City Deep station in Johannesburg ran at just 25% capacity after the overhead power lines that keep the trains running were constantly severed. It was operating at 36% of capacity a week earlier. ..
Durban-Johannesburg container railway crippled by theft
