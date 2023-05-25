News

€200bn of Russian central bank assets frozen, EU says

Bloc is considering whether to use some of the proceeds to finance future reconstruction of Ukraine

25 May 2023 - 13:36 Stephanie Bodoni and Alberto Nardelli

The EU has immobilised more than €200bn in Russian central bank assets since Moscow invaded Ukraine, according to the latest numbers, underscoring the importance of discussions on how to use such funds to help rebuild the war-hit country.

EU nations reported the new numbers on the blocked assets after the 10th sanctions package, which forced banks to divulge information on the size of their holdings...

