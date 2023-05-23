The Indian mining company signed a five-year deal with JPMorgan Chase and Oaktree, according to people familiar with the matter
As precious as SA’s non-aligned status may be, it’s a toothless strategy in the current diplomatic round
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
US speaker Kevin McCarthy left the US Capitol late Tuesday afternoon saying the two parties had yet to reach a deal to avert a first-ever US default, and a top lieutenant said there are no more meetings planned.
Republican representative Garret Graves, one of McCarthy’s chief negotiators, suggested just hours after a two-hour meeting in the Capitol with his White House counterparts that the two sides were at a standoff...
US debt-ceiling talks stall, threatening a first-ever default
Amid escalating tensions, unresolved disputes on spending and work requirements hamper progress in US debt-ceiling negotiations, stirring anxiety on Wall Street
