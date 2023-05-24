News

Slowing April inflation unlikely to halt rate hike

Consumer prices fall more than expected but the Reserve Bank is almost certain to raise the cost of money on Thursday

24 May 2023 - 12:37 Monique Vanek

SA’s inflation rate fell more than predicted to an 11-month low, a drop that’s unlikely to sway the central bank from delivering a back-to-back 50 basis-point (bps) interest rate hike on Thursday. The rand pared earlier losses.

Consumer prices rose an annual 6.8% in April from 7.1% the previous month, Stats SA said in a statement on Wednesday, lower than the median estimate of 7% from 17 economists surveyed by Bloomberg...

