New Zealand’s central bank raised interest rates by a quarter-percentage point and unexpectedly signalled that no further policy tightening would be needed to tame inflation, sending the nation’s currency tumbling.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ’s) monetary policy committee (MPC) lifted the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 5.5% from 5.25% on Wednesday in Wellington, as expected by 18 of 21 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The central bank’s forecasts showed the OCR has now peaked, with cuts beginning in the third quarter of 2024...
New Zealand central bank hikes rates, no further tightening expected
Unexpectedly ending its tightening cycle, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand has lifted the Official Cash Rate to 5.5%, causing a drop in the nation’s currency
