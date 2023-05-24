News

Inflation improves to 11-month low

However, the SA Reserve Bank is still likely to implement a back-to-back 50 basis-point rate hike on Thursday

BL Premium
24 May 2023 - 11:08 Monique Vanek

The inflation rate fell more than predicted to an 11-month low, a drop that’s unlikely to sway the SA Reserve Bank from delivering a back-to-back 50 basis-point interest-rate hike on Thursday.

The rand pared earlier losses...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.