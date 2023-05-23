News

Global Covid-19 emergency ends, yet virus remains a major health threat

The virus continues to pose a risk to vulnerable populations, with concerns over public health measures, political tensions and challenges in vaccine treatment and development

24 May 2023 - 09:44 Michelle Fay Cortez

After more than three years, the global Covid-19 emergency is officially over. Yet it’s still killing at least one person every four minutes and questions on how to deal with the virus remain unanswered, putting vulnerable people and under-vaccinated countries at risk. 

A crucial question is how to handle a virus that’s become less threatening to most, but remains wildly dangerous to a slice of the population. That slice is much bigger than many realise: Covid-19 is still a leading killer, the third-biggest in the US in 2022 behind heart disease and cancer. Unlike with other common causes of death such as smoking and traffic accidents that led to safety laws, though, politicians aren’t pushing for ways to reduce the harm, such as mandated vaccinations or masking in closed spaces...

