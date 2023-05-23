News

Russia pressures India behind the scenes ahead of FATF June meeting

Russia is targeting commercial partners ahead of a June meeting of the global watchdog against money-laundering

BL Premium
23 May 2023 - 23:54 Alberto Nardelli and Sudhi Ranjan Sen

The Kremlin is pressuring governments including India behind the scenes, threatening to upend defence and energy deals unless they help block expected moves aimed at turning Russia into a financial pariah state over its invasion of Ukraine.

Documents seen by Bloomberg and accounts by officials in Nato countries familiar with the situation offer a rare insight into how Russia is targeting commercial partners ahead of a June meeting of the global watchdog against money-laundering. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.