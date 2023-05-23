Russia pressures India behind the scenes ahead of FATF June meeting

Officials say a Russian state agency warned counterparts in India of negative consequences in defence and energy deals if FATF blacklists Russia
The Kremlin is pressuring governments including India behind the scenes, threatening to upend defence and energy deals unless they help block expected moves aimed at turning Russia into a financial pariah state over its invasion of Ukraine.
Documents seen by Bloomberg and accounts by officials in Nato countries familiar with the situation offer a rare insight into how Russia is targeting commercial partners ahead of a June meeting of the global watchdog against money-laundering. ..
