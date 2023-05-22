Higher temperatures will lead to more heat-related deaths, smaller crops, lower productivity and increased migration
Make executive pay, especially bonuses, inaccessible for longer periods after an award is granted
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
A third of the global population will be living in dangerously hot conditions by 2080 if the world continues on its present course. Whole countries in West Africa and the Persian Gulf will fall into the extreme heat zone, a new study has found.
Average global temperatures are on track to rise 2.7C in the last two decades of the century, according to researchers from Exeter University’s Global Systems Institute. They defined dangerously hot areas, or areas falling outside what is called the human niche, having a mean annual temperature above 29C...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
One in three people will live in dangerously hot areas by 2080, study finds
Higher temperatures will lead to more heat-related deaths, smaller crops, lower productivity and increased migration
A third of the global population will be living in dangerously hot conditions by 2080 if the world continues on its present course. Whole countries in West Africa and the Persian Gulf will fall into the extreme heat zone, a new study has found.
Average global temperatures are on track to rise 2.7C in the last two decades of the century, according to researchers from Exeter University’s Global Systems Institute. They defined dangerously hot areas, or areas falling outside what is called the human niche, having a mean annual temperature above 29C...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.