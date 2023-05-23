News

From murdered tycoon’s son to Ponzi scheme fugitive

Anthony Constantinou duped victims of as much as £70m with fictitious foreign exchange trades

23 May 2023 - 17:05 Katharine Gemmell

As a young child in the 1980s, Anthony Constantinou lost his father, Aristos, a fashion tycoon who was shot dead in a still-unsolved murder on a London street known as Billionaires’ Row.

Three decades later, Constantinou junior appeared to have bounced back from the tragedy, heading up a fast-growing trading firm on the 21st floor of a new skyscraper at the heart of the City...

