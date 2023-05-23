The Corniche in Hong Kong sells just three of 295 units
The DA is lobbying US legislators in a bid to preserve the country’s duty-free access to the world’s biggest economy amid a spat between the two nations over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
DA leader John Steenhuisen said he met congressional and senate staff in Washington to persuade them that SA should continue benefiting from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa). Alan Winde, the DA premier of the Western Cape province, would make the same trip soon, Steenhuisen said. ..
DA makes case for market access as ties with US fray
Steenhuisen lobbies Washington for SA to continue benefiting from trade pact
