Climate activists disrupt Shell AGM in London

Shareholders reject new targets for carbon emissions cuts

23 May 2023 - 22:34 William Mathis

Shell’s annual shareholder meeting was disrupted for more than an hour on Tuesday as rowdy activists protested against the company’s climate plans.

Chair Andrew Mackenzie had barely started his welcome address when about a dozen activist shareholders stood on seats a few rows back from the stage and began to sing to the tune of Hit the Road Jack by Percy Mayfield. ..

