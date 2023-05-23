Shareholders reject new targets for carbon emissions cuts
Make executive pay, especially bonuses, inaccessible for longer periods after an award is granted
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Shell’s annual shareholder meeting was disrupted for more than an hour on Tuesday as rowdy activists protested against the company’s climate plans.
Chair Andrew Mackenzie had barely started his welcome address when about a dozen activist shareholders stood on seats a few rows back from the stage and began to sing to the tune of Hit the Road Jack by Percy Mayfield. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Climate activists disrupt Shell AGM in London
Shareholders reject new targets for carbon emissions cuts
Shell’s annual shareholder meeting was disrupted for more than an hour on Tuesday as rowdy activists protested against the company’s climate plans.
Chair Andrew Mackenzie had barely started his welcome address when about a dozen activist shareholders stood on seats a few rows back from the stage and began to sing to the tune of Hit the Road Jack by Percy Mayfield. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.