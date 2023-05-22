China’s solar boom is accelerating past last year’s record surge

The Corniche in Hong Kong sells just three of 295 units
China’s solar sector is accelerating an already world-beating pace of installations as costs tumble and demand keeps rising, putting it on track to rush past last year’s record.
The country installed almost three times the volume of solar capacity between January and the end of April than in the same period in 2022, and is on track to add more panels this year than the entire total in the US.
Falling costs in the solar supply chain and rising consumption of electricity in the world’s No 2 economy are fuelling demand for the clean power source. China, which remains heavily reliant on coal despite its huge renewables fleet, is aiming to press ahead with expansions to meet President Xi Jinping’s goal of reaching net zero by 2060.
The nation could install 154GW of solar capacity this year, BloombergNEF said on Monday, raising its China forecast from a previous total of 129GW. The US had a cumulative total of 144GW installed at the start of 2022, according to Bloomberg data.
Installations in China could surge to 200-300GW next year, Liu Hanyuan, chair of top polysilicon maker Tongwei, said on the sidelines of the SNEC PV Power Expo, the sector’s largest China conference that opened on Tuesday in Shanghai.
“The actual development always wows us,” Liu said. “The energy transition could only be achieved between 2050 and 2060 when we see reality go beyond our expectations multiple times.”
The rise in China’s deployments means the world is on track to have a total of 5,300GW of capacity by 2030 — about the volume of solar that is required in scenarios under which global net-zero targets are met.
The industry’s frantic expansion — and whether it is sustainable — will be under debate at the conference in Shanghai. In addition to Tongwei, speakers will represent top global solar producers including Longi Green Energy Technology and Trina Solar.
China is adding intermittent wind and solar generation at a much more rapid pace than energy storage, and there are signs that some grids are already being overwhelmed with power in the middle of the day.
A huge buildout of wind and solar plants in remote desert areas is also testing the ability of power lines to keep pace. Building more renewables than the grid could handle led to high curtailment rates and a sharp slowdown in activity in the late 2010s.
Still, solar panel maker JA Solar Technology forecasts new solar installations of about 150GW in China this year, and sees potential for that to rise to as much as 180GW if lower prices boost demand, Morgan Stanley says in a note.
The China Photovoltaic Industry Association said in February that the nation was likely to install 95 to 120GW this year, up from last year’s record of 87.4GW.
“China is the world’s largest solar market and it’s going to continue to be that way to 2030,” Bloomberg’s lead solar analyst Jenny Chase said.
China’s solar boom is accelerating past last year’s record surge
Country is on track to add more panels this year than entire total in US
Image: Bloomberg
