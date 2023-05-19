Operators have lodged objections against a planned oil exploration programme in Zimbabwe’s premier wildlife area, Mana Pools
The operators of safari camps charging more than $1,000 (R19,290) a night have lodged objections against a planned oil exploration programme in Zimbabwe’s premier wildlife area, Mana Pools.
African Bush Camps, which offers destinations across the country including at Nyamatusi Camp in Mana Pools, said in a May 15 letter to the Mining Affairs Board that granting Shalom Mining the permit would worsen global warming and biodiversity loss. Wilderness Safaris, which operates three camps in Mana Pools, also said it has objected...
Zimbabwe’s safari camps object to planned oil drilling programme
Operators have lodged objections against a planned oil exploration programme in Zimbabwe’s premier wildlife area, Mana Pools
