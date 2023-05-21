The Reserve Bank of India said the 2,000 rupee notes had reached the end of their estimated life span
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held talks with his ethics adviser on Monday to determine whether home secretary Suella Braverman violated the ministerial code over her handling of a speeding ticket in 2022, a scandal that threatens to worsen fast-growing splits in the governing Conservative Party.
The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that Braverman asked public servants to help arrange a private driving awareness course to prevent her speeding violation becoming public knowledge, a potential violation of ministerial rules against using public employees for personal affairs...
Sunak seeks ethics advice over home secretary
Scandal threatens to worsen fast-growing splits in the governing Conservative Party
