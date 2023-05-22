News

Sri Lanka mulls measures to lure Chinese tourists

The country is targeting half a million Chinese tourists in 2024, nearly double its pre-Covid visitor levels

BL Premium
22 May 2023 - 12:46 Agency Staff

Sri Lanka is mulling measures to lure back Chinese tourists in a bid to alleviate an unprecedented debt crisis, its tourism minister said, as the South Asian nation tries to stabilise the economy.

The country is targeting half a million Chinese tourists in 2024, nearly double its pre-Covid visitor levels, tourism minister Harin Fernando said at a press briefing in Beijing on Monday. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.