Sri Lanka is mulling measures to lure back Chinese tourists in a bid to alleviate an unprecedented debt crisis, its tourism minister said, as the South Asian nation tries to stabilise the economy.
The country is targeting half a million Chinese tourists in 2024, nearly double its pre-Covid visitor levels, tourism minister Harin Fernando said at a press briefing in Beijing on Monday. ..
Sri Lanka mulls measures to lure Chinese tourists
The country is targeting half a million Chinese tourists in 2024, nearly double its pre-Covid visitor levels
