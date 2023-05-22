Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will have three days to see if he can form a government
A diplomatic row between the US and SA that sent the rand to its weakest level on record against the dollar may quash Pretoria’s record of outperforming IMF expectations for key budget metrics.
Years after fiscal buffers were eroded by an era of government graft and bailouts for dysfunctional state-owned companies, the National Treasury’s resolve to stabilise public finances led to significant improvements in state debt and budget deficits. It even beat IMF estimates for the key metrics every year since 2020. ..
Russia arms row imperils SA’s record over IMF forecasts
Staff of the US-based lender are scheduled to present their findings to its executive board on Monday
