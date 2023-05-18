OpenAI launches ChatGPT on smartphone

Operators have lodged objections against a planned oil exploration programme in Zimbabwe’s premier wildlife area, Mana Pools
OpenAI is bringing its ChatGPT generative AI tool to smartphones for the first time, releasing an iPhone version and promising a service for Android devices in the future.
The software, which is free, is available in the US for iOS devices through Apple’s App Store. With it, users can type questions and receive responses from the chatbot. It includes voice recognition so users will be able to speak their queries, according to a blog post from the Palo Alto, California-based start-up. The bot will only respond in writing however. The app syncs text-based conversations across various devices...
