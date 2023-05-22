News

Newcrest Gold Mine faces dust pollution probe Down Under

The move by Australian environmental authorities follows complaints by residents near one of its largest operations in New South Wales

22 May 2023 - 10:41 Sybilla Gross

Newcrest Mining, being taken over by Newmont, is facing an investigation by Australian environmental authorities after complaints of dust pollution affecting residents near one of its largest gold mines in New South Wales. 

The state’s Environment Protection Authority (EPA) said it will implement additional measures to mitigate dust emissions and carry out further testing on the company’s Cadia mine to assess health risks to the community, after it found previous actions to manage pollution were ineffective...

