Operators have lodged objections against a planned oil exploration programme in Zimbabwe’s premier wildlife area, Mana Pools
Make executive pay, especially bonuses, inaccessible for longer periods after an award is granted
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Newcrest Mining, being taken over by Newmont, is facing an investigation by Australian environmental authorities after complaints of dust pollution affecting residents near one of its largest gold mines in New South Wales.
The state’s Environment Protection Authority (EPA) said it will implement additional measures to mitigate dust emissions and carry out further testing on the company’s Cadia mine to assess health risks to the community, after it found previous actions to manage pollution were ineffective...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Newcrest Gold Mine faces dust pollution probe Down Under
The move by Australian environmental authorities follows complaints by residents near one of its largest operations in New South Wales
Newcrest Mining, being taken over by Newmont, is facing an investigation by Australian environmental authorities after complaints of dust pollution affecting residents near one of its largest gold mines in New South Wales.
The state’s Environment Protection Authority (EPA) said it will implement additional measures to mitigate dust emissions and carry out further testing on the company’s Cadia mine to assess health risks to the community, after it found previous actions to manage pollution were ineffective...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.