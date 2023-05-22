Micron shares drop after China labels it a ‘cybersecurity risk’

The Reserve Bank of India said the 2,000 rupee notes had reached the end of their estimated life span
Micron Technology’s stock declined on Monday after China’s cybersecurity regulator said that its products failed to pass a security review in the country.
Beijing warned operators of key infrastructure against buying the company’s goods, saying it found “relatively serious” cybersecurity risks in Micron products sold in the country. The components caused “significant security risks to our critical information infrastructure supply chain,” which would affect national security, according to the statement from the Cyberspace Administration of China, or CAC...
