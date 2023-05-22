News

Micron shares drop after China labels it a ‘cybersecurity risk’

22 May 2023 - 17:07 Debby Wu

Micron Technology’s stock declined on Monday after China’s cybersecurity regulator said that its products failed to pass a security review in the country.

Beijing warned operators of key infrastructure against buying the company’s goods, saying it found “relatively serious” cybersecurity risks in Micron products sold in the country. The components caused “significant security risks to our critical information infrastructure supply chain,” which would affect national security, according to the statement from the Cyberspace Administration of China, or CAC...

