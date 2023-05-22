The Reserve Bank of India said the 2,000 rupee notes had reached the end of their estimated life span
India is withdrawing its highest value currency note from circulation, giving consumers and businesses a four-month deadline to exchange or deposit the legal tender, a move reminiscent of a shock demonetisation exercise in 2016.
Announcing the move late Friday, the Reserve Bank of India said the 2,000 rupee (R464) notes had reached the end of their estimated lifespan. While these banknotes account for only about a tenth of the total currency in circulation, the RBI decision triggered confusion and memes on social media while local newspapers reported a rush to jewellery shops to exchange the notes for gold. ..
India removes its highest value rupee notes from circulation
The Reserve Bank of India said the 2,000 rupee notes had reached the end of their estimated lifespan
