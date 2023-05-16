Operators have lodged objections against a planned oil exploration programme in Zimbabwe’s premier wildlife area, Mana Pools
Earlier this year, I made a dumb financial decision. I bought a car that was beyond our budget.
We had just been through an eight-week stretch of demanding work schedules, kitchen renovations and cheque-account fraud. Our daughter’s day-care centre closed three times, for a Covid-19 outbreak, a bout of norovirus and a water leak. Not exactly tragedies, but when our old car died, my fried brain had no bandwidth for comparison shopping. I walked into a dealership and said I would look at whatever they had on the lot. I left with a car — and a car loan...
If AI could keep its head when mom is losing hers
