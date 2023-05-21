News

Greek premier moves closer to second four-year term

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will have three days to see if he can form a government

BL Premium
22 May 2023 - 11:48 Sotiris Nikas and Paul Tugwell

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pummelled his opposition in Sunday’s national election, moving a step closer to getting another four-year term and sending markets higher on the prospect that the premier’s investment-friendly policies will continue. 

Mitsotakis’s centre-right New Democracy received almost 41% of the vote compared with about 20% for the leftist Syriza party of former premier Alexis Tsipras. The premier fell short of the threshold to immediately form a government on his own, meaning he will likely opt for another ballot in about a month rather than try to form a coalition. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.