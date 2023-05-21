Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will have three days to see if he can form a government
Make executive pay, especially bonuses, inaccessible for longer periods after an award is granted
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pummelled his opposition in Sunday’s national election, moving a step closer to getting another four-year term and sending markets higher on the prospect that the premier’s investment-friendly policies will continue.
Mitsotakis’s centre-right New Democracy received almost 41% of the vote compared with about 20% for the leftist Syriza party of former premier Alexis Tsipras. The premier fell short of the threshold to immediately form a government on his own, meaning he will likely opt for another ballot in about a month rather than try to form a coalition. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Greek premier moves closer to second four-year term
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will have three days to see if he can form a government
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pummelled his opposition in Sunday’s national election, moving a step closer to getting another four-year term and sending markets higher on the prospect that the premier’s investment-friendly policies will continue.
Mitsotakis’s centre-right New Democracy received almost 41% of the vote compared with about 20% for the leftist Syriza party of former premier Alexis Tsipras. The premier fell short of the threshold to immediately form a government on his own, meaning he will likely opt for another ballot in about a month rather than try to form a coalition. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.