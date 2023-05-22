The Reserve Bank of India said the 2,000 rupee notes had reached the end of their estimated life span
A prosecutor in Germany has indicted former executives of surveillance technology company FinFisher, accusing them of unlawfully supplying the Turkish secret services with spyware that could be used to hack into phones and computers.
In an announcement on Monday, a spokesperson for the Munich public prosecutor’s said that the office had carried out an “extensive and complex” investigation of the company after searches of 15 properties. Four of the company’s MDs had violated foreign trade laws, according to the prosecutor’s office. The prosecutor’s office named the indicted directors only as “G”, “H”, “T” and “D”...
Germany indicts four former executives over spyware sale to Turkey
Spyware used to hack into phones and computers of political opponents and activists
