Supply pacts for battery material range from Canada to Chile
Ford Motor peppered investors with new battery-material sourcing agreements in a show of how it’s solidifying the supply chain it will need for a huge expansion in electric-vehicle production.
The two biggest names among the various companies that announced deals with Ford on Monday — US-based Albemarle and Chile’s SQM — are the world’s largest producers of lithium. Those pacts are among five disclosed on Ford’s investor day that flesh out how the carmaker expects to make 2 million EVs a year by 2026, and keep expanding from there...
Ford Motor announces lithium supply deals with world’s largest producers
