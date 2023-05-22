Operators have lodged objections against a planned oil exploration programme in Zimbabwe’s premier wildlife area, Mana Pools
Facebook owner Meta Platforms was hit by a record €1.2bn (R25bn) EU privacy fine and given a deadline to stop shipping users’ data to the US after regulators said it failed to protect personal information from the prying eyes of American security services.
The social network giant’s continued data transfers to the US didn’t address “the risks to the fundamental rights and freedoms” of people whose data was being transferred across the Atlantic, according to a decision by the Irish Data Protection Commission announced on Monday. ..
EU hits Meta with record €1.2bn fine
Facebook owner given a deadline to stop shipping users’ data to the US
