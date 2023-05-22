News

Due in 2016, Nigeria’s Dangote oil refinery opens but doubt about is ability persists

And traders of West African oil say they have seen no commercial activity to suggest a major ramp up is at hand

22 May 2023 - 13:02 Bill Lehane and Lucia Kassai

The long-awaited opening — seven years late — of a giant, new oil refinery in Nigeria is looking a lot like a ribbon-cutting exercise.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who leaves office later in May after serving two four-year terms, will perform a commissioning ceremony at the Dangote refinery, which is being built by Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest person. The plant is 20% owned by Nigeria National Petroleum, the state oil company...

