The long-awaited opening — seven years late — of a giant, new oil refinery in Nigeria is looking a lot like a ribbon-cutting exercise.
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who leaves office later in May after serving two four-year terms, will perform a commissioning ceremony at the Dangote refinery, which is being built by Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest person. The plant is 20% owned by Nigeria National Petroleum, the state oil company...
Due in 2016, Nigeria’s Dangote oil refinery opens but doubt about is ability persists
And traders of West African oil say they have seen no commercial activity to suggest a major ramp up is at hand
