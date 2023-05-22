The Reserve Bank of India said the 2,000 rupee notes had reached the end of their estimated life span
Amazon will face a record 18 shareholder resolutions at its annual meeting this week, with outside groups urging the company to disclose more about its treatment of employees and more closely tie executive compensation to performance.
Major shareholder advisory firms recommend investors approve calls for assessments of Amazon employees’ working conditions and freedom to organise, as well as the risks posed by the company’s sales of surveillance products. Between them, Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis are urging investors to support five resolutions brought by outside shareholders. ..
Amazon to face criticism on compensation, conditions at AGM
Group will face a record 18 shareholder resolutions at its annual meeting this week
