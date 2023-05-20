News

Sunak keeps options open on Braverman’s future amid speeding fine furore

21 May 2023 - 16:34 Kitty Donaldson

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has suggested he will seek answers after a newspaper report that home secretary Suella Braverman sought public servants’ help to deal with the fallout from a speeding ticket in 2022.

Speaking at the Group of 7 (G7) summit in Japan, Sunak kept his options open on Braverman’s political future. “I don’t know the full details of what’s happened, nor I have I spoken to the home secretary,” the premier said when asked if he still backed her...

