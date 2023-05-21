Beijing says Micron's products have failed a cybersecurity review
In February, the UK’s 4 Day Week Campaign announced 56 of 61 firms that took part in a 6-month trial would continue with the experiment
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
China issued its latest salvo in an escalating semiconductor war with the US, announcing that Micron Technology products have failed to pass a cybersecurity review in the country.
In a statement on Sunday, Beijing warned operators of key infrastructure against buying the company’s goods, saying it found “relatively serious” cybersecurity risks in Micron products sold in the country. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
China bans Micron products from key infrastructure as chip war heats up
Washington has already blacklisted Chinese tech firms
China issued its latest salvo in an escalating semiconductor war with the US, announcing that Micron Technology products have failed to pass a cybersecurity review in the country.
In a statement on Sunday, Beijing warned operators of key infrastructure against buying the company’s goods, saying it found “relatively serious” cybersecurity risks in Micron products sold in the country. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.