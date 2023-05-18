News

Zimbabwe banks may offer loans using gold-backed digital tokens as collateral

The country introduced the digital money to help tame soaring demand for US dollars as the value of the local currency plunged

19 May 2023 - 11:46 Ray Ndlovu

Banks in Zimbabwe may offer loans using the newly released gold-backed digital tokens as collateral.

The digital money that the central bank envisages as eventually being used in day-to-day transactions will compel lenders “to enable a third currency in their systems” to facilitate payments, the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe said in an emailed response to questions on Thursday...

