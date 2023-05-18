Zimbabwe banks may offer loans using gold-backed digital tokens as collateral

The country introduced the digital money to help tame soaring demand for US dollars as the value of the local currency plunged
Banks in Zimbabwe may offer loans using the newly released gold-backed digital tokens as collateral.
The digital money that the central bank envisages as eventually being used in day-to-day transactions will compel lenders “to enable a third currency in their systems” to facilitate payments, the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe said in an emailed response to questions on Thursday...
