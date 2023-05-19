But a ban on individual Chinese tourists travelling to Taiwan — implemented in 2019 — remains in effect
The president can only hope Zelensky is too polite to point out that SA has not played a significant part in resolving wars on its continent
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is attending a summit of Arab countries in Saudi Arabia on Friday, a meeting that includes leaders either neutral towards Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or outwardly supportive of President Vladimir Putin.
Zelensky arrived in Jeddah aboard a French plane which took off from Poland, according to Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV. The visit is Zelensky’s first to the Gulf since the start of the war in February 2022, and is a stop off on his way to the Group of Seven meetings being held in Japan...
Zelensky attends Arab leaders summit alongside Putin allies
Zelensky’s visit is a stop off on his way to the G7 meetings being held in Japan
