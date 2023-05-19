News

Zelensky attends Arab leaders summit alongside Putin allies

Zelensky’s visit is a stop off on his way to the G7 meetings being held in Japan

BL Premium
19 May 2023 - 13:14 Sam Dagher

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is attending a summit of Arab countries in Saudi Arabia on Friday, a meeting that includes leaders either neutral towards Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or outwardly supportive of President Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky arrived in Jeddah aboard a French plane which took off from Poland, according to Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV. The visit is Zelensky’s first to the Gulf since the start of the war in February 2022, and is a stop off on his way to the Group of Seven meetings being held in Japan...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.