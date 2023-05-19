News

Vietnam implements planned power cuts amid extreme hot weather

The rolling disruptions to electricity supply will last until the end of the month

BL Premium
19 May 2023 - 12:36 Mai Ngoc Chau and Stephen Stapczynski

Vietnam began planned nationwide blackouts as the country struggles to meet surging power demand amid extreme hot weather. 

The rolling disruptions to electricity supply will spread to areas across most of the country — including the capital Hanoi — and could continue until the end of the month, according to notices issued by local units of state-run utility Vietnam Electricity Group. Outages will last up to seven hours in some areas, the notices said...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.