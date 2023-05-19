But a ban on individual Chinese tourists travelling to Taiwan — implemented in 2019 — remains in effect
Vietnam began planned nationwide blackouts as the country struggles to meet surging power demand amid extreme hot weather.
The rolling disruptions to electricity supply will spread to areas across most of the country — including the capital Hanoi — and could continue until the end of the month, according to notices issued by local units of state-run utility Vietnam Electricity Group. Outages will last up to seven hours in some areas, the notices said...
Vietnam implements planned power cuts amid extreme hot weather
The rolling disruptions to electricity supply will last until the end of the month
