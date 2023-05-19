Questions raised over Alibaba’s exit from cloud business

The rolling disruptions to electricity supply will last until the end of the month
The president can only hope Zelensky is too polite to point out that SA has not played a significant part in resolving wars on its continent
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Alibaba Group Holding’s surprise move to fully spin out a potentially transformative $12bn cloud business is stirring speculation about whether the Chinese e-commerce leader bowed to market or political realities.
CEO Daniel Zhang dropped a bombshell on Thursday when he unveiled the contours of Alibaba’s historic six-way shake-up for the first time. Included among the listing and financing of a plethora of businesses was a plan to fully relinquish control of the business known as Alibaba Cloud, a once-thriving operation that harboured the potential to supercharge the company the way Amazon Web Services grew to signify Amazon.com...
