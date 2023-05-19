News

New CEO Robyn Grew says Man will focus on lifting its presence in the US

Grew will succeed Luke Ellis at a time when the vast majority of industry players are struggling to retain investors

19 May 2023 - 11:34 Nishant Kumar

Robyn Grew, the newly appointed CEO of the world’s largest publicly listed hedge fund, has a guiding mantra to help sustain the firm’s industry-defying growth: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. 

Man Group “has a cracking core business and my number one job, apart from anything, is not to break that because that is value and it’s real and it will continue to grow,” Grew said on Barry Ritholtz’s Masters in Business podcast. It was her first interview since the announcement of her promotion last week. ..

