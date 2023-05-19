The rolling disruptions to electricity supply will last until the end of the month
Robyn Grew, the newly appointed CEO of the world’s largest publicly listed hedge fund, has a guiding mantra to help sustain the firm’s industry-defying growth: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
Man Group “has a cracking core business and my number one job, apart from anything, is not to break that because that is value and it’s real and it will continue to grow,” Grew said on Barry Ritholtz’s Masters in Business podcast. It was her first interview since the announcement of her promotion last week. ..
New CEO Robyn Grew says Man will focus on lifting its presence in the US
Grew will succeed Luke Ellis at a time when the vast majority of industry players are struggling to retain investors
