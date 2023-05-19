News

Elon Musk’s lawyer sends letter to Microsoft over data issue

Musk says Microsoft had accessed Twitter’s data for unauthorised purposes

19 May 2023 - 10:27 Dina Bass

Elon Musk’s top outside attorney sent Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella a letter Thursday, saying Microsoft had accessed Twitter’s data for unauthorised purposes.

Microsoft may have been in violation of multiple provisions of its data agreement with Twitter “for an extended period of time,” Quinn Emanuel attorney Alex Spiro wrote in a letter seen by Bloomberg News...

