Elon Musk’s lawyer sends letter to Microsoft over data issue

The rolling disruptions to electricity supply will last until the end of the month
The president can only hope Zelensky is too polite to point out that SA has not played a significant part in resolving wars on its continent
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Elon Musk’s top outside attorney sent Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella a letter Thursday, saying Microsoft had accessed Twitter’s data for unauthorised purposes.
Microsoft may have been in violation of multiple provisions of its data agreement with Twitter “for an extended period of time,” Quinn Emanuel attorney Alex Spiro wrote in a letter seen by Bloomberg News...
