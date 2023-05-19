News

Cyril Ramaphosa said to have lost support of business

‘Ramaphosa is not considered a positive leader by financial markets,’ BCA Research strategist Matt Gertken says

19 May 2023 - 17:20 Colleen Goko, S'thembile Cele and Adelaide Changole

President Cyril Ramaphosa has lost the confidence of a key constituency.

Five years after ushering in a wave of business optimism that he’d revive an economy hobbled by industrial-scale corruption under his predecessor, executives are running out of patience with the leader. Economic stagnation spawned by record daily power outages, rampant crime, disintegrating infrastructure and foreign policy missteps is leading investors to the exits, with the rand fast-approaching a record low of 20 per dollar...

