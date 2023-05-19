But a ban on individual Chinese tourists travelling to Taiwan — implemented in 2019 — remains in effect
China said it will reopen its doors to visits from Taiwan tour groups, a mostly symbolic move as Beijing aims to increase exchanges with the island ahead of a key election in 2024.
“We warmly welcome Taiwan compatriots” to “see the beautiful scenery and recent developments,” Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the State Council’s Taiwan Affairs Office, said in a statement Friday. ..
China says tour groups from Taiwan can now visit
