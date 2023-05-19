News

Bids value ‘Russia’s Google’ at $7bn

Once dubbed the ‘Google of Russia,’ Yandex is now seeking to divest of its Russian business

19 May 2023 - 13:33 Agency Staff

Yandex has received bids from billionaires Vladimir Potanin and Vagit Alekperov to buy a controlling stake in Russia’s dominant search engine that value the company’s Russian assets at about $7bn (R135.5bn), according to people familiar with the matter.

The board of Yandex, which also owns a popular ride-hailing app and e-commerce platform in Russia, is likely to discuss the bids next week when it meets in Dubai, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is not public. It may not make a final decision at the meeting, they said. ..

