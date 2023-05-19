But a ban on individual Chinese tourists travelling to Taiwan — implemented in 2019 — remains in effect
Yandex has received bids from billionaires Vladimir Potanin and Vagit Alekperov to buy a controlling stake in Russia’s dominant search engine that value the company’s Russian assets at about $7bn (R135.5bn), according to people familiar with the matter.
The board of Yandex, which also owns a popular ride-hailing app and e-commerce platform in Russia, is likely to discuss the bids next week when it meets in Dubai, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is not public. It may not make a final decision at the meeting, they said. ..
Bids value ‘Russia’s Google’ at $7bn
Once dubbed the ‘Google of Russia,’ Yandex is now seeking to divest of its Russian business
