With a unique focus on social media, Move Forward achieved a significant electoral victory, especially captivating the younger, tech-savvy demographic
The president can only hope Zelensky is too polite to point out that SA has not played a significant part in resolving wars on its continent
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Thailand’s election-winning Move Forward Party had a TikTok advantage: while all the country’s big parties used social media to get their message out, Move Forward did it more effectively and creatively, helping it capture younger voters and outperform pre-balloting polls.
The party, which unofficially won 151 seats in the 500-member lower house, didn’t avoid more traditional campaigning, such as street posters and door-to-door stops. But its consistent reliance on social media platforms — especially TikTok — helped translate virtual popularity into actual votes more effectively than other parties. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Thailand’s Move Forward Party leverages TikTok for election win
With a unique focus on social media, Move Forward achieved a significant electoral victory, especially captivating the younger, tech-savvy demographic
Thailand’s election-winning Move Forward Party had a TikTok advantage: while all the country’s big parties used social media to get their message out, Move Forward did it more effectively and creatively, helping it capture younger voters and outperform pre-balloting polls.
The party, which unofficially won 151 seats in the 500-member lower house, didn’t avoid more traditional campaigning, such as street posters and door-to-door stops. But its consistent reliance on social media platforms — especially TikTok — helped translate virtual popularity into actual votes more effectively than other parties. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.