Thailand’s Move Forward Party leverages TikTok for election win

With a unique focus on social media, Move Forward achieved a significant electoral victory, especially captivating the younger, tech-savvy demographic

18 May 2023 - 10:43 Pathom Sangwongwanich and Low De Wei

Thailand’s election-winning Move Forward Party had a TikTok advantage: while all the country’s big parties used social media to get their message out, Move Forward did it more effectively and creatively, helping it capture younger voters and outperform pre-balloting polls.   

The party, which unofficially won 151 seats in the 500-member lower house, didn’t avoid more traditional campaigning, such as street posters and door-to-door stops. But its consistent reliance on social media platforms — especially TikTok — helped translate virtual popularity into actual votes more effectively than other parties.   ..

